Today we’re listening to Almanacs, an ambient project from Honduran musician Wilmer Murillo. We learned of Almanacs from the great music newsletter Bounce Chord. Since 2016 Almanacs has put out 18 releases on Bandcamp. The records are minimal ambient collections often inspired by nature. Spirits of the River, which came out last week, blends synth pulsations with occasional field recordings. Manglares, from 2019, uses more synth pads to create atmospheric ambience. Murillo, who’s also a visual designer, is responsible for most of of his own album covers.

Spirits of the River - Almanacs (50m, no vocals except subtly on track 12)

Manglares - Almanacs (50m, no vocals)

