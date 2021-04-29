Good morning.

Today we’re listening to Ali Shaheed Muhammad, a producer, DJ, and arranger from Brooklyn. He’s known as a member of A Tribe Called Quest, the hip-hop group for which he created some of the best beats of all time. In 2017 Muhammad started a live series in LA called “Jazz Is Dead,” featuring artists he sampled in the ‘90s like Roy Ayers and Marcos Valle. Then Jazz Is Dead became a label, releasing new music from those artists that they composed with Muhammad and his collaborator Adrian Younge. We’re playing two of those records: one from Brazilian band Azymuth and another from organist Doug Carn. We’re also sharing our favorite Tribe Called Quest album, 1993’s Midnight Marauders, in case you’re open to vocals.

Azymuth - Ali Shaheed Muhammad, Adrian Younge, & Azymuth (40m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Doug Carn - Ali Shaheed Muhammad, Adrian Younge, & Doug Carn (40m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Midnight Marauders - A Tribe Called Quest (50m, lotsa vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Tidal

Have a great Thursday.