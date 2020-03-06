Good morning.

It’s Friday so we’re listening to something more upbeat. We’re listening to Alei, a Russian DJ. She plays house music that’s chill, warm, and vaguely nostalgic. She’s only posted music to her SoundCloud since a year ago, but her excellent selection presages a career of excellent original releases. For now we’re recommending a few SoundCloud mixes, ranked below in our order of preference. Let us know what you think by replying to this email.

Raw Russian Podcast #37 by Alei (50m, 🗣 some vocal samples) SoundCloud

Maad A'me by Alei (40m, 🗣 some vocal samples) SoundCloud

BITUM CAST 002 by Alei (30m, 🗣 some vocal samples) SoundCloud

Enjoy your Friday and your weekend.