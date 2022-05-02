Good morning.

Today we’re listening to Akashana, an ambient project from UK-born Alliz Espi. Also known as Sana, Akashana makes music expressly for meditation, yoga, and other mindful practices. The tracks are generally around 6 minutes each, consisting of a fleet of slow-moving synth pads. We’re playing two hour-long LPs from last year, Aura and Meditations on the Behenian Stars. She also has a record called Flowstate which is great too.

Aura - Akashana (60m, no vocals)

Meditations on the Behenian Stars - Akashana (60m, no vocals)

Have a really nice start to your week.