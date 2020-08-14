Good morning.

It’s Friday so we’re listening to something more upbeat. We’re listening to Akasha System, an electronic music producer based in Portland, Oregon. The outdoorsman describes his tracks as “moss-covered rhythms, coastal ambience, forest-floor textures.” His recent album, Echo Earth, places thought-provoking synth lines over four-on-the-floor drums. His previous LPs – Vague Response from 2016 and Temple Images from 2018 – employ the same style. The chords are Larry Heard-esque deep house style, and the percussion is contemporary lo-fi house. Let us know what you think by replying to this email.

Echo Earth by Akasha System (40m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Vague Response by Akasha System (30m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Temple Images by Akasha System (40m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / Bandcamp

Enjoy your Friday and have a really nice weekend.