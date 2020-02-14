Happy Valentine’s Day. Flow State premium is 20% off today only.

It’s Friday so we’re listening to something more upbeat. We’re playing Against All Logic, the experimental dance music project from Nico Jaar. He just came out with a new album, 2017-2019, last week. Like Kanye West’s Yeezus, it starts out with some sounds that may alienate listeners opposed to expanding their musical palette. The album is distorted and off-kilter. Like Aphex Twin and Squarepusher songs, Jaar’s can sound like a sweet pop song was put through a faulty file converter. This is meant as a compliment. The first time we recommended Jaar, we included his first album released as Against All Logic, 2012-2017. We’re including that again here in case you missed it.

2017-2019 by Against All Logic (50m, 🗣 vocal samples throughout) Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Google Play / Tidal

2012-2017 by Against All Logic (70m, 🗣 vocal samples throughout) Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Google Play / Tidal

We’re off on Monday. Have a great weekend.