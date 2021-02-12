Good morning.

It’s Friday so we’re listening to something more upbeat. We’re listening to Afrodeutsche, a Ghanaian/Russian/German producer and DJ based in the UK. We’re playing her first and only LP, Break Before Make, from 2018, which consists of slow burn, minimalist synth compositions set to precisely programmed drum machines. “You Heard Me the First Time” is our favorite track. We’re also playing her FACT mix from December, which collects higher-energy acid and rave influences.

Break Before Make - Afrodeutsche (60m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Fact Mix 789: Afrodeutsche, Dec '20 (50m, a couple tracks with vocals)

SoundCloud

Enjoy your Friday and weekend.