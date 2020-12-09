Good morning.

Today we’re listening to Adrianne Lenker, an American guitarist, composer, and singer from the midwest. She’s the lead singer of the band Big Thief. This year she released two solo albums: a guitar instrumental jam and a collection of intimate folk songs. We’re playing them in that order. Instrumentals puts you next to Adrianne who’s strumming improvisationally. Every now and then you can hear an airplane flying overhead. Songs feels like a private concert with Lenker, who’s separated from her band this year the way we’re all separated with things we need.

Instrumentals by Adrianne Lenker (40m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Songs by Adrianne Lenker (40m, vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Have a really good Wednesday.