Good morning.

It’s Friday so we’re listening to something more upbeat. Today we’re listening to Ada Kaleh, a Romanian producer and DJ. Nodus Tollens, his latest LP out earlier this month, contains four 15-minute slow burn breakbeat tracks, each of which tells its own rise and fall story. Or as his label put it on Bandcamp, “Meditative and healing frequencies intertwine with special textures, resulting in soothing psychedelia.” We’re also playing last year’s Dene Descris, which is more traditional four-on-the-floor techno.

Nodus Tollens - Ada Kaleh (60m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Dene Descris - Ada Kaleh (90m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Have a nice weekend.