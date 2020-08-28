Good morning.

It’s Friday so we’re listening to something more upbeat. Today we’re listening to AceMo, an electronic music producer based in Brooklyn. In pre-pandemic times, AceMo DJ’d frequently around New York City and played high-energy, percussive, fast-sample dance music. His LP from last year, All My Life, is a collection of beautiful propulsive tracks that read as tributes to his eclectic influences. Mind Jungle, released earlier this year, presents AceMo’s take on the high-BPM UK genre. We hope you like it.

All My Life by AceMo (50m, just a couple vocal samples)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Mind Jungle by AceMo (40m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Enjoy your Friday and your weekend.