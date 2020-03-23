Good morning.

Today we’re listening to Abul Mogard, a Serbian electronic composer. The artist’s likely fictional but nonetheless compelling backstory is that he’s a retired factory worker, who during life at home alone missed the whir of his workplace built his own synthesizers to fill the void. We’re playing two of his LPs – Above All Dreams and Works – which create beautiful longform synth soundtracks for our work-from-home-during-the-pandemic days.

Above All Dreams by Abul Mogard (70m, no vocals) Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Google Play / Bandcamp / Tidal

Works by Abul Mogard (80m, no vocals) Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Google Play / Bandcamp / Tidal

Have a great start to your week.