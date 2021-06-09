Good morning.

Today we’re listening to Abdou El Omari, a composer and organist from Morocco. Thanks to Ben for the recommendation. Omari was born in 1945 and in the ‘70s fused traditional Moroccan styles (gnawa, malhun) with contemporary funk and psychedelic sounds. He died in 2010 having put out one solo album, Nuits D’Été, but in 2017 a trilogy of Nuits records were released by the Belgian reissue label Radio Martiko. We’re playing that trilogy today, with most of the vocals toward the end.

Nuits de Printemps - Abdou El Omari (40m, momentary vocals on track 5)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Nuits D’Été - Abdou El Omari (40m, backing vocals on track 5)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Nuits D'Été Avec Naima Samih - Abdou El Omari (40m, Samih’s vocals throughout)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Have a really nice Wednesday.