Good morning.

Today we’re listening to 2003 Toyota Corolla, an electronic music producer from New Jersey. Identifying with the vaporwave movement, 2003 Toyota Corolla produces subdued, soothing ambient tracks. Her albums are put out by the label Bayview Financial Trading Group. We’re starting with the self-titled LP from 2021. That record is mostly ambient music, but tracks 6 and 8 are exceptions, sounding more like video game scores. Then we’re playing 2013 Toyota Corolla, also from last year, which uses an expanded sonic palette.

2003 Toyota Corolla - 2003 Toyota Corolla (80m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

2013 Toyota Corolla - 2003 Toyota Corolla (140m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Have a really nice Wednesday.