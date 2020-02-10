Good morning.

Today we're listening to 1991, the alias of Swedish electronic producer Axel Backman. 1991’s albums consist of lofi new age synthworks. More than other ambient albums, 1991’s seem to be saying something, with the tracks as sound essays. We're listening to his three albums from least to most radical. No More Dreams is an excellent collection of ambient thought-provokers. High-Tech High-Life is too, though it introduces occasional tape stops and silences that become even more prominent on the self-titled 1991.

No More Dreams by 1991 (40m) Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Google Play / Bandcamp / Tidal

High-Tech High-Life by 1991 (40m, 🗣 spoken audio on "Regulate") Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Google Play / Bandcamp / Tidal

1991 by 1991 (40m, 🗣 spoken audio on “Distortion of Time”) Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Google Play / Bandcamp / Tidal

