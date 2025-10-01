Flow State

Ilsa Jerome
1h

'At My Mother's Piano' - Eerie and unsettling in a way similar to Budd, unlocking equal parts calmness and apprehension in equal measure without focusing intensely on any feeling. 'Boiled Moon' is an entirely different animal - it may be recorded in 2018 but elements remind me of bands and styles from 40 to 50 years ago. I am enjoying 'Boiled Moon', but it definitely is not desk-side fare, at least not for me. It's packed full of tasty sounds.

