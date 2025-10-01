Today we’re listening to Yama Warashi, a project from Japanese musician and visual artist Yoshino Shigihara. She grew up in Hyogo and returned to her childhood home in 2023 to record the album At My Mother’s Piano (thanks to Sick Sad Motherslug highlighting it). Released in February, it’s a series of Harold Budd-like reverbed solo piano impromptus mixed with field recordings. Yama Warashi, which roughly translates as “small childlike mountain spirit,” was originally formed in Bristol in 2015, with a rotating band led by Shigihara. Their previous albums were more psych rock, including 2018’s Boiled Moon, which has vocals in between instrumental breaks.

At My Mother’s Piano - Yama Warashi (36m, some environmental vocals)

Boiled Moon - Yama Warashi (41m, vocals throughout)

Have a great Wednesday.