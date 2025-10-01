Today we’re listening to Yama Warashi, a project from Japanese musician and visual artist Yoshino Shigihara. She grew up in Hyogo and returned to her childhood home in 2023 to record the album At My Mother’s Piano (thanks to for highlighting it). Released in February, it’s a series of Harold Budd-like reverbed solo piano impromptus mixed with field recordings. Yama Warashi, which roughly translates as “small childlike mountain spirit,”1 was originally formed in Bristol in 2015, with a rotating band led by Shigihara. Their previous albums were more psych rock, including 2018’s Boiled Moon, which has vocals in between instrumental breaks.
At My Mother’s Piano - Yama Warashi (36m, some environmental vocals)
Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal
Boiled Moon - Yama Warashi (41m, vocals throughout)
Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal
Have a great Wednesday.
'At My Mother's Piano' - Eerie and unsettling in a way similar to Budd, unlocking equal parts calmness and apprehension in equal measure without focusing intensely on any feeling. 'Boiled Moon' is an entirely different animal - it may be recorded in 2018 but elements remind me of bands and styles from 40 to 50 years ago. I am enjoying 'Boiled Moon', but it definitely is not desk-side fare, at least not for me. It's packed full of tasty sounds.