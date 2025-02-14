It’s Friday so we’re listening to something more upbeat. Today we’re listening to Yagya, an electronic music project from Icelander Aðalsteinn Guðmundsson. We were put onto his music by Shawn Reynaldo First Floor post yesterday, where he pointed out that recent dub techno coverage has overlooked Yagya’s 20+ year career making it. He started out producing music on his laptop using software samplers and has cited Vangelis’s Blade Runner score as a formative influence. His latest record, Vor, came out last week and is canonical dub techno, with its frosty minor 7s, muted kicks, and gentle hats. We’re also playing his 2016 record, Stars and Dust, which is less minimalist, layering reverbed piano and wordless vocal notes.

Vor - Yagya (53m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Stars and Dust - Yagya (55m, vocal notes only)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Have a great weekend.