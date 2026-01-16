It’s Friday so we’re listening to something more upbeat. Today we’re listening to Wa Wu We, an electronic music project from Swedish artist Sebastian Mullaert. We found his music on Philip Sherburne’s recent dub techno set. Mullaert grew up in southern Sweden in the small town of Hässleholm. His dad played a lot of ‘70s psychedelic synth records (Tangerine Dream, Harmonia, Can) which ignited a lifelong fascination with electronic music. In his original music, he channels feelings from nature – particularly the forests surrounding his studio outside Malmö – into machine instrumentation. We’re playing the extended version of the 2020 Wa Wu We LP, 108 Dimensions of Green, which is mostly ambient techno, with steady kicks, mellow synths, and rich atmospheres.

108 Dimensions of Green (Extended Version) - Wa Wu We (141m, vocal utterances on tracks 7, 9, and 10)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Have a superb weekend.