It’s Friday so we’re listening to something more upbeat. Today we’re listening to Villager, a Washington-based producer and self-described “Brandon Frazier of EDM.” We discovered his music via Jamie xx’s conversation with Derrick Gee this past December, in which Jamie describes Villager’s track “Pig” as “schizophrenic, constant changes, very lively and vital and inspiring.” Villager has released two albums in his NOWHERE FM series, LPs that are structured like beat tapes, consisting of many 1-2 minute glimpses of tracks, like sketches or ideas. Those two installments are STRAIGHT TO THE HEART, which came out earlier this month, and THE BROOM OF THE SYSTEM from 2023.

NOWHERE FM: STRAIGHT TO THE HEART - Villager (64m, infrequent vocal snippets, mostly producer tags)

NOWHERE FM: THE BROOM OF THE SYSTEM - Villager (52m, infrequent vocal snippets, mostly producer tags)

Have a superb weekend.