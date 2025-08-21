Today we’re listening to Victor Wooten, an American bassist and songwriter based in Nashville. He grew up in a military family and moved around the country growing up. He played electric bass, double bass, and cello in high school, eventually focusing on electric bass, adopting his signature “headless” bass shown below. We’re first playing his 2001 collaboration with fellow bassist Steve Baily called Bass Extremes: Just Add Water. It’s one of three collaborations by the Bass Extremes duo and features an excellent cover of Jaco Pastorius’s “Portrait of Tracy.” We’re also playing Vital Techtones, Wooten’s 1998 collaboration with guitarist Scott Henderson and drummer Steve Smith.

Bass Extremes: Just Add Water - Victor Wooten & Steve Bailey (67m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Tidal

Vital Techtones - Victor Wooten, Scott Henderson, & Steve Smith (60m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Tidal

Have a really good Thursday.