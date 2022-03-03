Good morning.

Today we’re listening to Valentina Goncharova, a Ukrainian violinist and electronic musician from Kyiv. She studied violin in the ‘70s and was entranced by the avant-garde sounds of Soviet jazz. She made home recordings using devices like an electric violin, oscillators, homemade instruments, piezo pickups, a reel-to-reel, and a Lell RC digital reverb unit, according to Bandcamp Daily. These mind-bending recordings from 1987 to 1991 were collected in two volumes and put out by the label Muscut which we mentioned yesterday. If a track is too experimental for you, skip to the next one. You’re bound to find something great.

Recordings 1987-1991, Vol. 1 - Valentina Goncharova (90m, background vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Recordings 1987-1991, Vol. 2 - Valentina Goncharova (40m, background vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

