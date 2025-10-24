It’s Friday so we’re listening to something slightly more upbeat. Today we’re listening to Tupperwave, an Australian music producer based in Brisbane. We discovered his music on Eric André’s recent mix for NTS Radio. Tupperwave first started making music on the computer in the mid-2000s after receiving a copy of eJay in a cereal box and finding the music production station in Habbo Hotel. He’s since specialized in what’s commonly referred to as vaporwave. We’re first playing his 2024 LP, Grocery Store Sunset, which applies filters and textures to wistful smooth jazz. We’re also playing Synthetic Sweetheart from 2022, which plays the same style tinged with romance.

Grocery Store Sunset - Tupperwave (39m, seldom beat-accompanying vocals)

Synthetic Sweetheart - Tupperwave (33m, a couple songs with vocals)

Have a really great weekend.