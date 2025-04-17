Today we’re listening to Theresa Wong, an American cellist and composer based in the San Francisco bay area. She grew up in New York, learned piano and cello, and studied product design at Stanford before touring globally as a cellist. She began putting out solo records in the early 2010s, a body of work that’s culminated in the recent LP, Journey to the Cave of Guanyin. That record features multi-track cello instrumentals inspired by the deity in Chinese folklore whose name means “the one who perceives all the sounds, or cries, of the world.” We’re also playing her 2020 collaboration with musician and inventor Ellen Fullman, Harbors, which features Fullman’s proprietary instrument, the long string.

Journey to the Cave of Guanyin - Theresa Wong (45m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Harbors - Theresa Wong & Ellen Fullman (43m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Have a really great Thursday.