Flow State

Flow State

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ilsa Jerome's avatar
Ilsa Jerome
4h

Warm synthesizers - I know it does happen but it still surprises me when it does. "From the oblivion, the self wishing for that person..." sounds 'three-dimensional' without filling all available space.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Marcuse LLC
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture