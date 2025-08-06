Today we’re listening to Susana López, a Spanish ambient composer based in Murcia. She studied electroacoustic composition and since 2009 has been making dark ambient and drone music, incorporating field recordings and post-minimalist influences. She’s also a visual artist, specializing in the medium of light. Her latest album, Materia Vibrante, came out in June. It’s a set of evocative atmospheric pieces built around “field recordings captured at megalithic sites in Ireland, underwater sounds recorded with hydrophones in the rivers of Asturias, and electromagnetic wave scans from Birmingham.” We’re also playing López’s 2020 record, Crónica De Un Secuestro, which was recorded in March of that year and expresses the sense of spatial expanse that was especially elusive then.

Materia Vibrante - Susana López (37m, vocals that blend into the music)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Crónica De Un Secuestro - Susana López (73m, occasional whispery vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Have a great Wednesday.