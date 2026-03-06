It’s Friday so we’re listening to something more upbeat. Today we’re listening to STL, an electronic music project from German artist Stephan Laubner. He got interested in music early on through video games, and later was drawn to Frankfurt’s techno scene, where he co-hosted a radio show. He began releasing music as STL in the early 2000s, favoring a kind of dub techno approach that incorporated field recordings. We’re first playing his 2014 record, At Disconnected Moments, which showcases this style; Inverted Audio described its percussion as “sanded to a smooth finish, then left without polish; soft to the touch, but rugged and matte.” We’re also playing his 2007 LP Homework, which is 30 one-minute loops bookended by a couple dub techno tracks and a 16-minute processed field recording.

At Disconnected Moments - STL (76m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Homework - STL (69m, basically no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Tidal

Have a stellar weekend.