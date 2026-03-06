Flow State

Flow State

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Philip Sherburne's avatar
Philip Sherburne
6h

Great pick! STL is a classic, and somehow weirdly overlooked. "Silent State" is an all-time great. (As is this whole album.)

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Marcuse LLC · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture