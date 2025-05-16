It’s Friday so we’re listening to something more upbeat. Today we’re listening to Slam, a Scottish techno duo from Glasgow. Stuart McMillan and Orde Meikle started DJing together in the late ‘80s. They initially gravitated toward acid house, whose arrival they recently observed caused people to “stop fighting at football.” They’ve been fixtures of the international but especially UK techno scene since the early ‘90s, and have released about a dozen LPs in that period. The most recent one is Dark Channel, a hard-charging, no fuss techno record that just came out last week. In the first five seconds you know what you’re in for. Second we’re playing Headstates, their second album, which came out in 1996 and is more deep house / downtempo.

Dark Channel - Slam (59m, no vocals except some little samples)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Headstates - Slam (68m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Tidal

Have a really nice weekend.