Today we’re listening to Shane Parish, an American fingerstyle guitarist from Tallahassee, Florida. He started playing guitar at age 14 and early on was drawn to jazz, metal, hip-hop, and prog rock. He’s collaborated with artists such as John Zorn and Bill Orcutt, of whose guitar quartet he’s a current member. He came on our radar recently via Philip Sherburne’s interview, which focuses on Parish’s latest album, Autechre Guitar. As the title suggests, it’s ten acoustic guitar covers of Autechre tracks. Parish first attempted to cover Autechre’s “Slip” back in 2004 and recently revisited the quixotic project of transcribing the duo’s glitchy, quasi-looping pieces. “I would slow it down on YouTube, to half speed,” he told Sherburne. “I was trying to get all this detail.” We’re also playing his 2024 LP, Repertoire, which has acoustic covers of jazz legends Alice Coltrane and Charles Mingus as well as Aphex Twin and Kraftwerk.

Autechre Guitar - Shane Parish (52m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Repertoire - Shane Parish (32m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Have a really nice Thursday.