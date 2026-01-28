Today we’re listening to Satsuki Shibano, a Japanese pianist and composer. While attending Tokyo College of Music in the ‘70s, she heard Satie’s piano works performed by Jean-Joël Barbier, with whom she would go on to study Satie intensively in Paris. Upon returning to Japan in the ‘80s, she toured performing Satie’s solo piano pieces and recorded an album of them. Wave Notation 3: Erik Satie 1984 was the third in the Wave Notation series, following Hiroshi Yoshimura’s Music for Nine Postcards and Satoshi Ashikawa’s Still Way. Shibano’s performances draw out the nuance of Satie’s compositions and show why many view him as a proto-ambient composer. We’re also playing Shibano’s playful 1991 LP, Rendez-Vous, which features piano, keyboard, synths, and drum machines, as well as production by Yoshio Ojima.

Wave Notation 3: Erik Satie - Satsuki Shibano (51m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Rendez-Vous - Satsuki Shibano (60m, vocals on tracks 3, 8, and 11)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Tidal

Have a really nice Wednesday.