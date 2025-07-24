Today we’re listening to Sally Anne Morgan, an American multi-instrumentalist and composer based in North Carolina. She grew up in the suburbs of Washington, D.C., and picked up the violin at an early age. From there she expanded to the fiddle and guitar, inspired by old recordings by Woody Guthrie and bluegrass country artists. She developed her own sound of, as she put it, “psychedelic Appalachian folk drone.” That’s a good description of her latest record, Second Circle The Horizon, which came out last month. It’s also a good description of Cups, her second LP, which came out in 2021.

Second Circle The Horizon - Sally Anne Morgan (38m, no vocals)

Cups - Sally Anne Morgan (40m, no vocals)

Have a great Thursday.