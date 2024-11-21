Today we’re listening to Roy Haynes, an American drummer and bandleader from Boston. Born in 1925, he got his start in local clubs and moved to New York at age 20, where he proceeded to play with everybody. He excelled in the fast-paced bebop style of the ‘40s but was tremendously versatile. Haynes, who passed away last week at age 99, was “an irrepressible force who proudly remained both relevant and stylish over a career spanning seven decades, having had a hand in every major development in modern jazz” (New York Times). He remained active into his 80s and 90s, emceeing the jazz radio station in Grand Theft Auto IV and performing a yearly birthday set at the Blue Note club until covid hit. We’re playing two of his records as bandleader from the early 1960s. Out of the Afternoon from 1962 is from Haynes’ quartet and boasts a rare supporting appearance by multi-instrumentalist Rahsaan Roland Kirk. Cracklin’ from 1963 is a close collaboration with tenor saxophonist Booker Ervin.

Out of the Afternoon - Roy Haynes Quartet (38m, no vocals)

Cracklin’ - Roy Haynes (38m, no vocals)

