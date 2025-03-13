Today we’re listening to and remembering Roy Ayers, an American vibraphonist and composer from Los Angeles. Born in 1940, he received his first pair of mallets at age five from Lionel Hampton. Ayers inaugurated his band Ubiquity with an eponymous record in 1970, and together they released breakout hits across that decade. Best known today for songs like “Everybody Loves the Sunshine” and “Searching,” the Ayers records we’re playing today are his earliest, instrumental ones. First up is Virgo Vibes from 1967, a kind of transitional record from bebop to funk-inspired spiritual jazz. Second we’re playing his debut LP, West Coast Vibes, from 1963, which showcases the nice bebop that first got him noticed. If you enjoy these records, check out the trippier ones he put out later in the ‘60s: Stoned Soul Picnic and Daddy Bug. Ayers passed away last week at age 84.

West Coast Vibes - Roy Ayers (51m, track 11 has vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Tidal

Virgo Vibes - Roy Ayers (41m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Tidal

Enjoy your Thursday.