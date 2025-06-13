It’s Friday so we’re listening to something more upbeat. Today we’re listening to Ron Trent, an American electronic musician and DJ from Chicago. Born in 1973, he started playing keyboards in high school and produced the seminal track “Altered States” when he was 14. Since the early ‘90s, he’s been a fixture of the global house and techno scene. His latest record, Lift Off, came out in May. It’s an hour and a half of mellow deep house grooves, with “lo-slung strut and woozy, harmonised pads” to quote Boomkat. We’re also playing the Altered States EP, originally released in 1990, which contains that track and two other early achievements.

Lift Off - Ron Trent (89m, vocals on track 5, 6, and 8)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Altered States EP - Ron Trent (29m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Tidal

