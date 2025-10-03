It’s Friday so we’re listening to something more upbeat. Today we’re listening to Robert Hood, an American techno producer and DJ from Detroit. He grew up in the motor city and coformed the electronic music collective Underground Resistance with Mike Banks and Jeff Mills. As a solo act, he’s known for pioneering minimal techno, specifically on his 1994 record, Minimal Nation. That record’s ten tracks combine spare four-on-the-floor drum sections with long-looping synth riffs. We’re also listening to his 2018 DJ-Kicks edition, in which he plays selections from across his oeuvre and tracks by Matrixxman, Slam, and more.

Minimal Nation - Robert Hood (47m, no vocals)

DJ-Kicks (Robert Hood) - Robert Hood (72m, vocals on tracks 11 and 15)

Have a fantastic weekend.