Today we’re listening to Raica, an ambient music project from Seattle’s Chloe Harris. Thanks to Philip Sherburne in Futurism Restated recently. Harris started working in a record store at age 14, began DJing at 18, and started the record label Further in the 2000s. Her first LP as Raica, 2013’s Lucent Glances, layers drums over upbeat, resonant sequences. Her new album, The Absence of Being, was released in September on quiet details

The Absence of Being - Raica (52m, no vocals)

Lucent Glances - Raica (43m, no vocals)

