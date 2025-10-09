Raica
Today we’re listening to Raica, an ambient music project from Seattle’s Chloe Harris. Thanks to for highlighting her music in Futurism Restated recently. Harris started working in a record store at age 14, began DJing at 18, and started the record label Further in the 2000s.1 Her first LP as Raica, 2013’s Lucent Glances, layers drums over upbeat, resonant sequences. Her new album, The Absence of Being, was released in September on . Its seven compositions ebb and flow with slowly modulating synth tones. The record is dedicated to the memory of her mother and of her youngest son, Cameron, who passed away from neuroblastoma in June, 2020. To quote Sherburne, “Grief is a process, she seems to say—a never-ending quest that becomes part of us, rearranges the very fabric of our being.”
The Absence of Being - Raica (52m, no vocals)
Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal
Lucent Glances - Raica (43m, no vocals)
Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal
