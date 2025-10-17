It’s Friday so we’re listening to something more upbeat. Today we’re listening to Pulse Emitter, an electronic music project from American synthesist Daryl Groetsch. He was born in Missouri in the ‘70s and is now based in Portland. Since the early 2000s he’s been making music as Pulse Emitter, which as the name hints is centered around the modular synthesizer. We’re playing his new record, Tide Pools, which just came out in September. It’s a 15-track genre-fluid adventure. We’re also playing his 2022 record, Dusk, which similarly explores the sonic possibilities of this divine instrument.

Tide Pools - Pulse Emitter (45m, basically no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Dusk - Pulse Emitter (41m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Have a really nice weekend.