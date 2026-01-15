Today we’re listening to Psychic Temple, a jazz collective out of Long Beach. We came across their music in Scott McDowell’s “gorp jazz” primer list, which is a gold mine. Psychic Temple was formed by guitarist Chris Schlarb. In 2023 they released Plays Music For Airports, a two-track LP that starts from the main riff from Brian Eno’s “1/1” and extrapolates from there. The album’s two recordings are from one afternoon session with no overdubs or edits. The jazz reinterpretation of the Eno classic continues into the original jam “Music For Bus Stops 1/1.” We’re also playing the band’s 2022 record, Plays Planet Caravan, which similarly expands the Black Sabbath song and features guitarist Jeff Parker.

Plays Music For Airports - Psychic Temple (34m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Plays Planet Caravan - Psychic Temple (31m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Have a great Thursday.