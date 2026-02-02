Flow State

Neural Foundry
6h

Fascinating how archival recordings from the 2000s get woven into a live ambient context two decades later. The African Ambient concept bridges personal history with soundscape geography in a way that feels genuinly non-nostalgic. I've been exploring similar territoy with field recordings but hadn't thought about using them as live performance material rathr than just composition source. The continuous mix approach is smart.

Staggerlee
8h

Holy crap! That live continuous mix is amazing!!! Thank you!!

