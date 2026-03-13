It’s Friday so we’re listening to something slightly more upbeat. Today we’re listening to Personal System 個人システム, a project from Brazilian electronic musician Felipe Bortoloti. He grew up in São Paulo and played the drums growing up, a background that comes through in the intricate, layered percussion of his music production. He’s now based in Porto, Portugal, and makes music under many names. The Personal System 個人システム project was inspired by a lucid dream in which he woke up “inside a gigantic laundry room in a place that seemed like a hotel.” He set out to make soundtracks to liminal spaces, incorporating elements of vaporwave, easy listening, and hip-hop. We’re playing all three Personal System records: Distant Paradise from 2025, Transcoastal Night Drive from a couple weeks ago, and Soundtrack for Laundry Dreams from 2023. If you’re looking for something truly more upbeat check out his other project Nørus.

Distant Paradise - Personal System 個人システム (21m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Transcoastal Night Drive - Personal System 個人システム (24m, radio announcer vocals on the intro track)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Soundtrack for Laundry Dreams - Personal System 個人システム (16m, Sade vocals on track 2; brief phone vocals on track 3)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

