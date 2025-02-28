It’s Friday so we’re listening to something more upbeat. Today we’re listening to Opik, a three-piece electronic music group from Hull, England. In 1991, Murray Clark, Chris Deverell, and Robert Ellerby formed Opik, inspired by artists like The Orb, Orbital, and KLF. Opik, their one and only LP, came out in 1994, and was brilliantly reissued in 2021 by the French label KMA60. Opik has the optimistic energy of the ‘90s, with its pump-up chord progressions, global sounds, and propulsive Roland drum parts.

Opik - Opik (90m, vocals on tracks 3 and 10)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Have a really great weekend.