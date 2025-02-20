Today we’re listening to Muriel Grossmann, an Austrian saxophonist and composer born in Paris and raised in Vienna. She started playing the flute at age five and later, at age 21, switched to the saxophone. In the early 2000s she started leading bands, and her quartet released their first LP in 2010. Since then she’s put out a dozen “spiritual jazz” albums as bandleader. We’re playing the most recent two. The Light of the Mind from 2024 is a blend of ambient jazz (think Miles Davis’s Bitches Brew) and funk. Devotion from 2023 was put out by Third Man Records and consists of seven 10+ minute jam sessions.

The Light of the Mind - Muriel Grossmann (46m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Devotion - Muriel Grossmann (90m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Have a great Thursday.