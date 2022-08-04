Good morning.

Today we’re listening to Monster Rally, a producer and visual artist from Cleveland, Ohio. As a teenager, his musical journey began as a member of screamo band Driver Side Impact. While traveling with the band, he purchased records with interesting covers, especially American exotica (Les Baxter, Martin Denny, etc). After he left the band, these records would be the ones he would primarily sample for the hip-hop beats he’d make as Monster Rally. We’re playing his two latest LPs, Adventures on the Floating Island from 2019 and Botanica Dream from a couple weeks ago.

Adventures on the Floating Island - Monster Rally (40m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Botanica Dream - Monster Rally (40m, occasional vocal sample like tracks 5 and 13)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Have an awesome Thursday.