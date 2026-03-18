Today we’re listening to Meg Bowles, an American ambient artist based in Connecticut. She played flute growing up and then studied classical music at Northwestern and Boston University. She took a detour, getting an MBA at Columbia and working on Wall Street, before returning to music and studying Jungian psychoanalysis. She began putting out records in the early ‘90s, using synths to produce new age style music. We’re playing two of her albums: A Quiet Light from 2011 and The Shimmering Land from 2013. We discovered Bowles’ music via Applefish’s selection on last week’s gentle voices mix.

A Quiet Light - Meg Bowles (64m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

The Shimmering Land - Meg Bowles (60m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Have a really good Wednesday.