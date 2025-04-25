It’s Friday so we’re listening to something more upbeat. Today we’re listening to Mattheis, a Dutch electronic musician based in Rotterdam. Shawn Reynaldo yesterday’s First Floor, where he described it as “too delicate for the club and too percussive to be considered truly ambient.” That makes it just right for a Friday Flow State rec. Mattheis grew up in the Netherlands countryside amidst “endless polder horizons, green fields and the sea.” His new LP, Waiting for the Silhouette, has a special way of evoking the staticky scintillation of a sunlit, breezy field, with its bright chords and layer of fuzz over driving bass. We’re also playing his 2018 LP, Thin Sections, which is a cosmic ambient record, a sequence of modular synth improvisations.

Waiting for the Silhouette - Mattheis (40m, no vocals)

Thin Sections - Mattheis (50m, no vocals)

Have a really nice weekend.