Today we’re listening to Lyle Mays, an American pianist and composer from Wisconsin. He was raised in McAllister, WI, by a pianist mother and a guitarist father, and picked up both instruments at an early age, later focusing on the keyboard. After releasing impressive solo records on the label ECM in the ‘70s, he caught the attention of guitarist Pat Metheny, with whom he co-created the Pat Metheny Group. We’re first playing Mays’ self-titled record from 1986, which demonstrates his chops and compositional creativity – brought to our attention by the m00dtapes show on NTS. We’re also playing his 1981 collaboration with Metheny, As Falls Wichita, So Falls Wichita Falls. About that record, Stephan Kunze earlier this year, “As Falls Wichita didn’t just sound revolutionary for its time; it still sounds revolutionary today.”

Lyle Mays - Lyle Mays (48m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Tidal

As Falls Wichita, So Falls Wichita Falls - Lyle Mays & Pat Metheny (43m, light vocals on tracks 1, 4, and 5)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Tidal

Have a great Thursday.