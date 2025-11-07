It’s Friday so we’re listening to something slightly more upbeat. Today we’re listening to Lorna Dune, an American pianist and composer from Wisconsin. She began playing piano around age six, after her mother brought home a Casio SK-5 keyboard sampler from the thrift store. She studied contemporary piano and organ performance in college, focusing on minimalism, and immersed herself in electronic music production, incorporating ideas from other disciplines like meditation/mindfulness and human-computer interaction. We’re first playing her new album, Sequential Dreaming, which is over an hour of synth-led pieces with searching arpeggios and warbling leads. Second up is Anattā from 2022, which is an ambient album about ego death made using analog synths, field recordings, and more.

Sequential Dreaming - Lorna Dune (71m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Anattā - Lorna Dune (38m, some vocal tones)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Have a nice weekend.