Today we’re listening to Loren Stillman, an American saxophonist and composer. He was born in London and moved to Croton-on-Hudson at a young age, and picked up the saxophone at age 7. He studied jazz at the Manhattan School of Music and The New School, studying with Lee Konitz among others. He’s been releasing music since 1997, with his quartet and as bandleader. His style is understated, without flourishes or flamboyance, just precise and interesting improvisations over cool accompaniment. We’re starting with his latest LP, Seer, which came out in April and features pianist Craig Taborn. We’re also playing How Sweet It Is from 2003, which he released with his quartet.

Seer - Loren Stillman (40m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

How Sweet It Is - Loren Stillman Quartet (56m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Have a really good Thursday.