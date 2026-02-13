It’s Friday so we’re listening to something more upbeat. Today we’re listening to Lina Filipovich, a Belarusian electronic music producer based in Paris. She grew up in Minsk and began playing piano at age five, through which she collected her earliest influences: classical and jazz. She turned her attention to painting as a teenager, listening to nu-metal bands like Slipknot and Linkin Park, and then resumed making music at art college. In both her visual art and music she explores “this ‘desacralisation’ aspect,” she told Asmi Shetty, “which started with deconstructed choirs and baroque compositions in music and then in recycled icons that I created for religious spaces.” Her latest album, Flowers of Evil II, came out in January. It alternates between cinematic ambience and atmospheric techno. We’re also playing her 2024 EP, Music for an imaginary dancefloor, which is six tracks taken from improvised sessions on analog synthesizers.

Flowers of Evil II - Lina Filipovich (33m, short vocal snippets on track 3)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Music for an imaginary dancefloor - Lina Filipovich (37m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Have a fabulous weekend.