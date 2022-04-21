Good morning.

Today we’re listening to Leif, a Welsh electronic musician. We first recommended Leif in summer 2019, shortly after he released the record Loom Dream. That record was part of Leif’s shift from club music to meditation music. His latest album, 9 Airs, is what we’re putting on first today. Released back in October, 9 Airs reintroduces dance elements to his focus tracks or as Pitchfork put it, “splits the difference between low-key dance music and ethereal ambient.”

9 Airs - Leif (30m, no vocals but track 4 is interesting)

Loom Dream - Leif (30m, some field recordings that include speech)

Have a great Thursday.