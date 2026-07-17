It’s Friday so we’re listening to something more upbeat. Today we’re listening to Larry Heard aka Mr. Fingers, an American electronic musician from Chicago. We last recommended his music in 2022. Born in 1960, his formative musical influences came from local radio in the late ‘60s and ‘70s – “blues, rock, jazz, soul, gospel,” he told RBMA. He played guitar and drums in high school, and in the ‘80s drums led him to drum machines (Roland TR-707) and then-novel synthesizers (Roland Jupiter-6). As DJs like Frankie Knuckles and Ron Hardy formed the Chicago house scene, Heard developed a jazz-influenced style that came to be known as “deep house.” His first LP, 1989’s Amnesia, defined this style, with iconic dance tracks like “Mystery of Love” and “Can You Feel It?” In April, Heard released his latest LP, Leev Ur Mynd, a solid collection of deep house in his signature style – to quote the liner notes, “hypnotic grooves and heartfelt compositions.”

Amnesia - Mr. Fingers (70m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Tidal

Leev Ur Mynd - Mr. Fingers (80m, vocals on tracks 8 and 10)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Have a swell weekend.