It’s Friday so we’re listening to something slightly more upbeat. Today we’re listening to Lalo Schifrin, an Argentinian composer and pianist. He grew up in Buenos Aires, studied at the Paris Conservatory, and then moved back to his hometown, where Dizzy Gillespie took notice and invited him to join his quartet in the early ‘60s. Upon moving to the U.S., Schifrin began scoring film and TV, ultimately producing over 100 scores, including those for Cool Hand Luke, Dirty Harry, and Bullitt. The score he’s best known for, and which we’re playing first, is Mission Impossible, specifically the TV show that aired in 1966. That iconic theme and its sensational 5/4 riff was preserved through the film franchise. We’re also playing Towering Toccata, Schifrin’s 1976 record that includes a funk rendition of a Bach fugue and original compositions for film. Schifrin passed away in June at the age of 93.

Music from Mission: Impossible - Lalo Schifrin (30m, no vocals)

Towering Toccata - Lalo Schifrin (41m, no vocals)

Have a really good weekend.